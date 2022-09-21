Best Fried Bologna Sandwich

The fried bologna sandwich at Hillside Tavern is not the Oscar Mayer bologna sandwich you ate as a kid. And for that, we're thankful. In this masterpiece, you will find thin layers of pecan smoked mortadella topped with melted American and provolone cheese, placed between two thick slices of grilled white bread and coated in a secret sauce with shredded iceberg lettuce, sliced tomatoes and Zapp's dill pickle kettle chips. It's the closest Dallas will ever get to Turkey and the Wolf's famed fried bologna sandwich in New Orleans.