Best Furniture Store

According to the shop's website, City Boots founder Lizzy Chesnut grew up in Amarillo (where cowboy boots are as common as sneakers) before heading to SMU. Then, she took a job as a financial analyst, where she saw plenty of men wearing boots, but few women. She has worked to correct the inequity by creating her own brand of high-end boots. Hand-made by craftsmen, these fashionable boots are butter soft and decorated with intricate stitching and cut-out designs. They share about as much in common with workday Ropers as a ballet slipper does with a steel-toed work boot. At least, we've never seen a cowpoke wearing a pair of high-heeled pink boots decorated with hearts or lightning bolts, but then it's been a long time since we've been to Amarillo. City Boots are perfect for women who want high fashion but also like to show a little Texas spirit. City Boots lets customers choose from a variety of lettering and decorative gewgaws to create a personalized set of boot straps.