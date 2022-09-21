Best Furniture Store

Furniture shop Modified Home sees customers by appointment only, which is a great way to avoid impulse-buying investment items — like that overpriced fluff from McCouches-To-Go you regretted the second it was delivered. If you're looking to make a home with character through intentional, original and individual furnishing, owner Allison Bonifay is your new leader. Bonifay's inventory is rich in midcentury modern gems with wooden pieces, statement sofas and chairs so neutral they could've been a Kim K collab.