Best Eyebrow Threading

You can't look snatched without a fresh pair of brows – and that's on periodt (as they say). So get those face caterpillars all cleaned up by visiting this Uptown establishment run by one woman who masterfully executes a range of services quickly and at an affordable price. In addition to eyebrow threading, the shop offers customers henna tattoos, waxing and eyelash extensions, and walk-ins are accepted. Head there outside of popular business hours because parking is a doozy, and the waiting area is pretty tight.