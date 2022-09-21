Best Eyebrow Threading

Local gardeners know that keeping their plants healthy and blooming can be a challenge in North Texas' climate. That's why they turn to this 71-year-old garden center for plants, advice and education. North Haven should know something about surviving Texas weather extremes: The North Dallas center was reduced to rubble by a massive tornado in October 2019, reopened four weeks later only to be and struck by a second, smaller, less-damaging storm in 2021. It not only sells hardy perennials, it is one. The family-owned garden center offers countless varieties of outdoor and indoor plants, a building dedicated to tropical varieties, along with a cafe and ready-made boxes and kits for those looking to get into growing their own food. Its many gardening classes, along with its "garden coach" program, can help both novices and experienced gardeners develop a green thumb.