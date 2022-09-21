Best Go-Karting Spot For Adults

Take one lap around the tracks at Andretti Indoor Go Karting and you'll wonder why you've gone anywhere else to fulfill the speed demon inside. The karts at Andretti are electric and accelerate almost immediately. With your helmet on and body strapped into your seat, you may start to feel like a professional racer as you peel around corners, launch up inclines and tear down hills, all the while trying to avoid the other karts speeding around you. And if things get a little too real on the track — it can get kind of rough — you can always take a break and play some games at the arcade until you're ready for more.