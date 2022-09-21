Best New Album

It seems it was just yesterday that JD Beck was a 13-year-old drummer running around Deep Ellum, sitting in as the city's most seasoned players took him under their wings. A couple of years later, Beck met his musical match in fellow savant DOMI, a French-born pianist three years his senior. After meeting at a show, she flew to Dallas to play an Erykah Badu concert with Beck. That's when the wunderkindred spirits formed an instrumental duo that caught the attention of Anderson .Paak. After making a tsunami of a splash online, the two finally released Not Tight, an actually tight jazz record that is not easy-listening. This is for the music nerds, for the obsessive listeners who want to deconstruct the rhythmic, mathematical journey taken by a collection of notes, and for those who want to ponder the mastery of Beck's time. It also includes vocals by .Paak himself. It's a showing of virtuosity that's inspired by video games, funk and a mutual respect among high players.