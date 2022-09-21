Best Beignets

Fans of The Big Easy will find comfort in this New Orleans-inspired treat. Le Bon Temps is a beignet boutique that brings the Big Easy to Big D. This spot's mouthwatering fried dough makes for one sinful treat. Le Bon Temps' menu also offers an out-of-this-world café au lait, the perfect pairing for your puffy confection. Make sure to snag some of these bad boys the next time you're killing time in Deep Ellum. Pro-tip: The shop's website advises against wearing black because their beignets aren't stingy on the powdered sugar.