Best Newsletter

Each of Axios Dallas' newsletter writers is a force to be reckoned with. Using the signature Axios smart brevity style, they deliver the latest North Texas news in a personable, easy-to-digest way. In the newsletter's bullet point format, the trio of writers strikes a happy balance of too-big-to-miss headlines and under-the-radar stories. They even give the Observer an occasional shout-out in their coverage, for which we're always grateful. Be sure to read until the very end to catch Mike, Tasha and Naheed's picks, which may include book and margarita recommendations, depending on the day.