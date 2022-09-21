Best Place to Get a New Tire Overnight

When fate strikes, it doesn't care what time of the day or night it is. Who hasn't gotten a flat tire late at night and found themselves stuck on the roadside (or somewhere worse) waiting for help? If you're in Dallas when the blowout hits, though, you don't necessarily have to wait for roadside assistance or leave your car stranded on the shoulder until the shops open the next morning. 24 Hour Rodriguez Tire Shop is open, well, 24 hours a day. They don't have a website, so you'll have to phone them or catch an Uber that way.