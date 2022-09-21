Best Place to Get a New Tire Overnight

Now that more people know it's acceptable to work in a space that's not a cubicle, it's even more appropriate to work anywhere, as long as there's WiFi. But some places are better than others. Eating nachos while typing is messy, too rambunctious a crowd is distracting and the glow of a computer in a dark space is rude. On the flipside, having the option to switch from water or soda to a good beer is a plus. Westlake Brewery offers that, plus a vibe that allows you to focus. Staff is friendly enough to keep your spirits up even when work is annoying, bright light flows through the glass garage doors, the music appropriately varies and it isn't too loud. Before you know it, you've finished everything, and it's time to drink a Y'All Star. (Or drink on the job. We won't tell.)