Best Wax Studio

La Cera Boutique Waxing Studio

If you haven't heard about Preston Hollow's La Cera Boutique, it's probably because owner Janet Valez doesn't market her waxing studio. She doesn't need to. She stays busy and booked with seasonal and regular clients, and her clientele's loyalty is well earned. Since 2016, Valez has developed a following in her Sola Salons suite. Most return monthly for body waxing, brow shaping and, if they are feeling fancy, a vajacial. And while smooth silky skin is the goal, what keeps clients booking is Valez's ability to turn a new guest into a dedicated friend. Stepping foot into La Cera Boutique guarantees you a rejuvenating chat, a few good laughs and most important an (almost) painless Brazilian.

Best Weekend Getaway Destination

Prince Solms Inn

Imagine staying in a pre-2015 Wes Anderson movie for a weekend: the colors, the kitsch, the obsessive attention to detail and overall feeling that the staff actually gives a damn if you're enjoying your stay. That's how they roll at the recently remodeled Prince Solms Inn in New Braunfels. It holds the title of oldest consistently running hotel in Texas, and each of the 10 rooms exhibits its own personality through unique decor. The blue library room is a standout for any lover of books, and the hotel manager dresses like an Italian movie director, his ascot and pocket square exuding nothing but class. Wait, is that live jazz coming from the basement? Yes, indeed it is. The basement of the hotel is home to an actual non-cheesy speakeasy, loaded with people, drinks, jazz and the feeling something salacious may have gone down a hundred years prior to your visit. Is it possibly haunted? Aren't most 150-year-old establishments with grand staircases haunted? Ghosts love velvet couches, chic furniture and delicious cocktails. The good news is, if you kick the bucket here, there is hope for a decent afterlife.

