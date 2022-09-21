Best Wax Studio

If you haven't heard about Preston Hollow's La Cera Boutique, it's probably because owner Janet Valez doesn't market her waxing studio. She doesn't need to. She stays busy and booked with seasonal and regular clients, and her clientele's loyalty is well earned. Since 2016, Valez has developed a following in her Sola Salons suite. Most return monthly for body waxing, brow shaping and, if they are feeling fancy, a vajacial. And while smooth silky skin is the goal, what keeps clients booking is Valez's ability to turn a new guest into a dedicated friend. Stepping foot into La Cera Boutique guarantees you a rejuvenating chat, a few good laughs and most important an (almost) painless Brazilian.