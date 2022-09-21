Best Homelessness Service Provider

Whether it's too hot or too cold outside, OurCalling opens its doors for people living on the street, even if it comes with some legal ramifications. A city ordinance allowed faith-based organizations like OurCalling to open doors to the homeless in bad weather, but only if the shelters weren't within a half mile of downtown. Founded by local pastor Wayne Walker, OurCalling's facility was well within that limit, meaning they could face fines for sheltering the homeless when it wasn't safe for them to stay outside. OurCalling did it anyway.