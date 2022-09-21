Now that gamers are getting older, they can afford to pick up the check. So it's only natural that businesses like restaurants would cater to this new economic base. Farm+Feed in The Shops at Legacy North in Plano has taken full advantage of this new demographic The whole place is designed to be accessible and appealing to players of all types, from the food on the menu to the décor on the walls. Guests can reserve a booth or grab a table or stool in the bar and order delightful takes on gamer grub with fresher ingredients. They can eat, drink and play games on pretty much every modern-gen console and even reserve a PC if they're looking to up their rank in Valorant or League of Legends. A wide selection of board games is available for a small fee. Even the restaurant's venue is designed to be a holy shrine to the gods of gaming with its green computer character screen and the Easter eggs hidden throughout.