Best Vodka Distillery

We have strong opinions about the best vodka in the Lone Star State, and no, it's not Tito's. Duckworth Vodka is located in Dallas, where each hand-crafted small batch is made with the utmost care. Duckworth is so good that you can actually sip it, which isn't what most people have in mind when they think of vodka. Interestingly enough, Duckworth is overseen by an accomplished winemaker-turned-distiller whose attention to detail manifests in each batch's balanced taste. The Premium Sipping Vodka is great for nursing neat or on the rocks, and the earthy Truffle Vodka is a show-stopping delight. Martini-lovers rejoice.