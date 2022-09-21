Best Place to Get Drunk and Buy Books

Located in a refurbished home in the Bishop Arts District, Wild Detectives has been selling beers and books since 2014. When it opened, the owners hoped the bookstore-bar combo would inspire meaningful conversations about literature and culture as well as serve as a gathering place for folks who love books. Plus, there are well over a dozen signature and seasonal cocktails, wine, cold brew on tap and a handful of canned beers. Pop in, grab a drink or a bite to eat and peruse the literary selection: The walls are lined with books, including selections in Spanish.