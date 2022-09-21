Best Emergency Appliance Repair

Appliances are serious business. When your fridge goes out, you run the risk of food spoiling. What about your washer? You don't want to have to wear the same socks all week. Garbage disposal? Food clogs up the sink. Luckily, Lewisville-based All Dallas Appliance services appliance across the area. The folks there will do same-day repairs at your home, so you don't have to lug your stove in or borrow your buddy's pickup. All Dallas Appliances takes calls seven days a week, and their technicians work on all major appliances. If your busted appliance is fixable, their repairmen can fix it.