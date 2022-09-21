Best Place To Be a Cowboy for the Night

If you like to sing karaoke, drink cold beer, scarf down some grub and listen to honky-tonk tunes all while pretending to be a cowboy for the night, then boy do we have the place for you. The Neon Cowboy, which regularly hosts country acts, is the perfect spot to get your urban cowboy on in Dallas. The place has a dance floor, a music stage, a restaurant and a full-service bar. There are also regularly held karaoke nights, so dust off your spurs, warm up your vocal cords and try to remember the lyrics to that one Garth Brooks song that you swore you never liked when you were a kid.