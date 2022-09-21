Best Hotel

Inflation is rampant, grocery and gas prices are high, abortion is no longer legal everywhere, right-wingers are attacking LGBT people and our national politics are a pie-fight. Congratulations, nostalgia fans, that '70s era you longed for is back, so you might as well dress the part. Nylo Wool, a small shop on the east side of Deep Ellum, can get you kitted out. Most of the vintage clothing here for both men and women was made in the '90s or earlier — much earlier in the case of one pair of men's Lee jeans from the '30s, which even today are in better shape than a pair of modern Levi's after a few trips through the wash. Don't confuse Nylo with a thrift or consignment shop. It doesn't have that faint mildew odor for one, and the owner curates the selection, buying American-made clothing from estate sales and other collectors. The quality is high, but the prices aren't, so you could walk out with a vintage wool sports coat, a 30-year-old Brooks Bros. button-down, leather lace-up boots and a sturdy pair of well-worn jeans and still have money left over for a tank of gas. Best of all, those clothes likely were made by union labor. Unlike today's disposable fast fashion, the goods will probably still be servicable a decade from now.