Best Hotel

This recently restored and renovated modern boutique hotel offers the best of several different worlds: It's situated on the cusp of Deep Ellum and downtown, making both neighborhoods an easy walk or ride. Enjoy dinner and drinks at any number of places, then hop over for a show in Deep Ellum. Or ax throwing. Plus the hotel is a historical gem; the building was designed in 1916 as a temple for the Knights of Pythias by architect William Sidney Pittman, Texas' first African-American architect, a civil rights advocate and son-in-law of Booker T. Washington. We also love the swank restaurant and bar, Elm and Good, which hosts small jazz bands and local singers. Plus the pool offers $50 day passes.