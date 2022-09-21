Best Actor

Three years in the making with a full rewrite, over eight reshoots and hundreds of hours of editing, Oak Cliff film collective Raw Lemon has given Dallas a masterpiece with its debut feature film We Start a Series. Director and writer Bryan Sabillon, co-writer Eric Sosa and their Raw Lemon team of actors Daniel "Busta" Campos, Guadalupe Reveles, Sigifredo Flores, Louis Clifton, Victor Hernandez and Oscar Sanchez created comedy gold. The comedy is a satirical, fictional narrative of the film crew's failures at finding YouTube stardom. Think American Pie meets Jackass with Dallas flair. Sprinkle that with timeless and nostalgic parodies and We Start a Series is hands down a must-see. After the "We Start a Porno" segment of the film took home a win for best comedy at the Austin After Dark Film Festival, the film debuted at the Angelika to a sold-out audience. The feature film has since begun releasing in weekly episode format on YouTube and "We Start a Porno" has been selected to showcase at Miami's The Citrus Circuit Film Festival.