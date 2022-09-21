Dallas actor Brian Gonzales has strived to get to Broadway. Around a decade ago, in the Broadway rendition of One Man, Two Guvnors, he served as the understudy for James Corden, who later won a Tony for best actor in a play. Gonzales has performed in the stage version of Disney's Aladdin since then, and more recently appeared in Billy Crystal's Mr. Saturday Night, which itself was up for five Tony Awards this year. Gonzales attended Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and W.E. Greiner Exploratory Arts Academy. He's also credited Big D's theater scene with helping pave the way for his Big Apple success.