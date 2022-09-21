Best Salon

Cutting the bun is never easy, especially when your parents used haircuts as punishment for bad grades, and your 10-year-old self had to hear about your stylist's dating problems. The good news is, you're an adult now and get to decide how often you cut your hair, bad behavior or not. So keep your locks trim and looking healthy while taking off 10 years of late nights and split ends at House of Dear. Once known as Dear Clark, House of Dear is cool, hip and luxurious. They are known for being curly hair specialists, and every stylist in the joint is top-shelf. The studio also offers a great selection of in-house products to turn your 1981 Bob Ross into a 2022 Harry Styles.