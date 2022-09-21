Best Food Truck

One can safely say that this popular food truck from Miley Holmes and Caroline Perini is royalty on the Dallas food truck scene. These sliders are as good as they are adorable. The Sweet & Lowdown is the queen of their menu with Angus beef, goat cheese, bacon and strawberry jam. The Nutty Pig, with Angus beef, bacon, creamy peanut butter, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions, is another popular choice. If you happen to catch them on the weekend, be sure to grab one of their Dazed & Confused sliders. And for the vegetarians in the house, the Baby Bella made with a baby portobello mushroom, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomato and pesto is a great choice. Easy Slider also has a brick-and-mortar location in Deep Ellum in the event you have a craving and their food truck isn't nearby.