Best Place to Buy Running Gear

Depending on whether you prefer light jogs, cross country or trail running, the kind of shoes you wear when you take off will make a big difference. Whatever your fancy, Fleet Feet Dallas has plenty of choices, plus just about every type of running-related gear, supplements, gadgets or accessories you didn't know you needed. Energy gels, compression socks, anti-chafing balms — Fleet Feet has it all. The folks there also organize free running groups if you need a gang of pals to hold you accountable. There are two stores in Dallas and others in Richardson, Coppell, McKinney and Frisco. Check out Fleet Feet Dallas' website to find the location nearest you.