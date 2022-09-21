Best Weather Person

Raul Reyes Jr.'s roots are in West Dallas. His parents, Raul and Juanita, immigrated to Dallas in the '60s. In 1979, they bought a home in West Dallas, eventually purchasing several other properties in the area. Today, Reyes Jr. is bringing up his kids in the same community. Over the years, he's organized political battles in the community, like its long-running efforts to run a shingle manufacturer out of town. That effort continues today. Another he's helped spearhead is a proposed neighborhood-led plan for his corner of the city. West Dallas has grown substantially over the years. With property taxes on the rise, some in the community are worried they'll be priced out of their own neighborhoods. As long as Reyes is around, someone will be fighting on their behalf.