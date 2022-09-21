Best Weather Person

The Observer has long promoted the talents of WFAA's Pete Delkus. But another, more under-the-radar forecaster from the same channel is ready for his time in the sun: Jesse Hawila. A Texas native, Hawila grew up wanting to be a weatherman, and he's also passionate about many types of music, particularly metal. His consistent social media updates on North Texas weather are often infused with a comforting sense of humor, whether it be stormy or hot as hell. Hopefully, Hawila's weather wizardry can help to deliver mild winters and cool summers from here on out.