Best Theater Group

For 36 years, Pegasus Theatre has given DFW theater fans the novelty and unique marvel of their signature stage productions made entirely in black and white, achieving the look of old films through expert makeup and stage design. And there's also RadioVizion, a series in which they emulate old-time radio tapings. The not-for-profit group, which got its start in Deep Ellum in the mid-'80s, is still delighting audiences with original productions in their style of vintage, zany, murder-y comedy that we've long loved.