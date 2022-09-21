Best Breakout Artist

Parker Twomey is not a newcomer to the scene. The singer-songwriter first stepped onto Deep Ellum's stages at age 10 with his musician father. After graduating from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, he began working odd jobs at Modern Electric Studios, meeting the right crowd and eventually joining country star Paul Cauthen's band on keys. This year, Twomey breaks out with his debut album All This Life, as an eager new voice recounting the leather-worn tales of a young man with a worldview beyond his years. The album travels a road between indie-folk and country, pulling from the traditions of Gram Parsons and Kris Kristofferson to build Twomey's own legend.