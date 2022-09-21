Support Us

Best Youth Tournament

Dallas Cup

There was a lot of excitement around here on June 16 when Dallas learned that it would be one of 16 host sites for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Four years from now, people from parts near and far will be here to watch soccer's best kick it around at AT&T Stadium. Of course, they already are thanks to the annual Dallas Cup, held in North Texas each spring. At one of the game's premier youth tournaments, teams come from around the country, including Hawaii, and also from around the globe. No need to wait until 2026 to see soccer's best. The world is here every year.

