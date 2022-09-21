Best Philanthropist

America has its fair share of uber-rich dudes, and Texas has even attracted a couple of recent arrivals (see: Elon Musk). But not everyone who's disgustingly wealthy shares the love as well as Mark Cuban, the Dallas Mavericks owner who's worth an estimated $4.7 billion. Earlier this year, he launched an online pharmacy to provide medication at a fraction of the usual price. One drug that treats leukemia, for instance, often has a monthly cost of $9,500. Under Cuban's pharmacy, it drops to a mere $47. Thank you very much, Mark, for making our existence in this late-stage capitalistic hellhole slightly more palatable.