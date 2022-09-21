Best Wine Bar

Unless you've spent time attempting to become a sommelier, it's easy to get overwhelmed at wine bars. At Times Ten Cellars, the friendly, knowledgeable staff will help guide you to find your perfect wine fit. This Dallas gem works with vineyards located in the Lone Star State and California to deliver a chic-yet-accessible wine collection. Feeling adventurous? Order a tasting flight so you can sample 2-ounce pours of three different wines. Those who start to feel a little peckish can also choose from Times Ten Cellars' food menu, which features delectable cheese boards and flatbreads.