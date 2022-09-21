Best Street Dancer

To watch Hailey Summers dance is to dive into an exploration of the psyche. From dance battles to showcases, Summers' dance technique has enlivened stages. Summers is a two-time World of Dance Dallas champion. Her most recent win took the audience's breath away on May 21 at South Side ballroom to Flying Lotus' "Land of Honey." Through movement, Summers evokes and expresses raw emotion beyond what the voice could communicate. Grief, love, resilience and triumph flow from each limb as Summers embarks on experimental dance movement. Music of all genres guide her inner exploration. Her movement embodies her spiritual journey and draws audiences in with a gentle invitation to join her. Through her dance community Discovery Movement, Summers invites dancers to embark on their own explorative dance journey through classes and events.