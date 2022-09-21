Best Esports Team

North Texas has been more than a little ahead of the curve when it comes to professional gaming. It has attracted several professional teams and esports companies while becoming a hub for global tournaments with events like DreamHack and the Rocket League World Championship. OpTic Texas, one of the first teams to kickstart DFW's esports revolution, had the most impressive season of all the local pro-gamers. The team finished second in the Call of Duty League to the Atlanta FaZe, with a first-place finish in the Major 2 qualifier. The run included an impressive shutout against the New York Subliners and a thrilling turnaround against the Toronto Ultra. OpTic Texas and the other teams in the CoD League tournament also helped build an impressive audience of 275,000 viewers.