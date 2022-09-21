Best Jogging Trail

Whether you're a marathoner or in week two of Couch to 5K, running feels easier when there's a view. It also feels easier when there aren't really hills, though some people love the torture of a climb. But that view and flat run are achieved on the Trinity Skyline Trail, which winds around the river with some gravel and some paved sections on a wide trail. Don't come here for shade, but do come for the swaths of wildflowers, that perfect view of the skyline beyond the flowing river on the trail under Sylvan Avenue and certain fauna if you time it right.