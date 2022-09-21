Best Bare-Knuckle Boxer

You don't want to step into the ring with DFW's "Brutal" Johnny Bedford. If you had to, you'd at least hope they'd put some boxing gloves on the man before he pummels you. Unlucky for you, Bedford doesn't wear gloves in the ring anymore and he hasn't since he started competing in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Bedford took part in the league's first promotion in 2018 and now calls bare knuckle the greatest sport in the world. In the last four years, he's taken home four belts: two Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship belts, the Police Gazette American Championship belt, and the Police Gazette World Championship belt. Before bare knuckle, Bedford competed as a professional mixed martial artist for Bellator and the Ultimate Fighting Championship.