Best Chef

Misti Norris

Kathy Tran

Misti Norris is a James Beard-nominated chef and was one of Food & Wine's Best New Chefs of 2019. She's also the owner and executive chef of Petra and the Beast, where she has put forth her "farm, forage, fermentation, fire" philosophy to great effect. Her other ongoing project is Stepchild, which is the first entry into Attalie, The Exchange's rotating chef concept, bringing her fresh spin on French Acadian cuisine. Her use of local ingredients prepared and presented in a unique, fresh manner shines at both locations.

Best Chicken-Fried Steak

AllGood Cafe

Mike Snider

Yeah, it's as big as your head, but stop being so whiny. And just because it has size doesn't mean it lacks art. Here, a crisp batter perfectly encases a tender steak that is topped with a just-peppery-enough gravy. This is all enhanced by the restaurant's charm that has made it a Deep Ellum staple for decades. AllGood is open for breakfast and lunch (yes, the CFS is on the breakfast menu) Sunday through Wednesday, but Thursday through Saturday it's one of the best places to catch a live local act and get a chicken fried steak.

Best Chocolate

Kate Weiser Chocolate

Hank Vaughn

After a short stop at Stephen Pyles and a gig as the executive pastry chef at Nobu for a time, Kate Weiser moved on to chocolate, first as the executive chocolatier for Chocolate Secrets in Highland Park and eventually opening up her shop in Trinity Groves before expanding to NorthPark mall and the Shops at Clearfork. Her specialty is artisan chocolates, and her hand-painted chocolates stand out as little edible works of art almost too pretty to eat. Almost.

Best Cocktail Bar

Atlas

Kathy Tran

In the heart of the Bishop Arts District, Atlas is a come-one-come-all cocktail lounge that embodies the charm of the surrounding neighborhood. Order a Lone Star or go for something a little more chic from their worldly cocktail menu, like a martini espresso or a vieux carré. In addition to an interesting cocktail menu, the kitchen is pushing out stellar from-scratch dishes (go for the Cuban). If you go on the weekend, keep an eye on the bookshelf in the back: it's actually a door that leads to a small cozy back bar that rotates themes each month.

Best Coffee Shop

Cultivar Coffee

Taylor Adams

While the pandemic claimed their Oak Cliff standalone shop last year, Cultivar Coffee still thrives inside Goodfriend Package in East Dallas. Cultivar starts by procuring the best sustainably sourced beans before applying their considerable roasting skill to produce pour-overs, lattes and cortados that turn coffee into an art form. Start with a beverage from Cultivar, then grab a bite from Goodfriend, and your day will only improve from there.

Best Chinese Restaurant

Jeng Chi

Paige Weaver

Jeng Chi has been a mainstay for unpretentious Chinese dining in DFW since 1990, attracting a loyal following for its dishes from Taiwan and mainland China. Their soup dumplings are justifiably praised, but the extensive menu has something for everyone, from more traditional authentic fare like braised pork belly with marinated egg, to Americanized dishes such as orange chicken and kung pao shrimp. They also offer a wide variety of cakes for special order.

Best Cold Brew Coffee

Noble Coyote Cold-Brewed Coffee

If you're looking for something to cool you down and pick you up, look no further than Noble Coyote Cold Brewed Coffee. In 2011, Marta and Kevin Sprague started Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters. About two years later, Kevin started messing around with cold brew coffee to bring to local farmers markets. He wasn't sure how the new product would do at first, but it ended up selling out. Now, you can find it at their roastery and in coffee shops across DFW, at places like Civil Pour in Dallas. There, you can buy it still or infused with nitrogen. Noble also sells bags of their cold brew blend for people to make at home. It's a medium to medium-dark roasted coffee with low acidity, a smooth body and hints of sweet dark chocolate.

Best Cookies

Kessler Baking Studio

Lauren Drewes Daniels

Crafting baked concoctions is way harder than it looks. It's always a good idea to leave the shortbread and brownies to the professionals, and the kind folks at Kessler Baking Studio have it covered. Kessler's baked catering options are sure to spruce up your next office party, and their from-scratch-made chocolate chip pecan cookies would make any true Texan weep tears of joy. Its chief baker was also named a 2020 James Beard semifinalist for outstanding baker. This sweet-treat boutique is packing some serious preservative-free fun.

Best Ice Cream

Parlor's Ice Creams

Anisha Holla

If you've never had a scoop of ice cream instantaneously transport you back to your childhood, Parlor's Ice Cream in Dallas might merit a spot on your weekend list. All the ice creams and mix-ins here are made from scratch, from the waffle cones to the chocolate chip cookies. The locally owned ice cream shop carries 14 rotating flavors of ice cream, including favorites like strawberries & cream and milk & cookies. By serving traditional flavors, owners Brandon and Kellie Stoll seek to kindle a sense of nostalgia in anyone who gets a taste of their ice cream. One lick, and you'll see what we mean.

Best Daiquiri

Southern Classic Daiquiri Factory

Southern Classic Daiquiri

There are more than 60 daiquiris on the menu here, and the names are half the fun. Ever wondered what Love Field Frozen Over tastes like? If you answered yes, seek help, but it's actually a hurricane with tangerine, blue lemonade and peach. The Cliff is Long Island iced tea with blue lemonade, purple rain and tangerine. Dine-in or to-go, you can buy sizes ranging from 16 ounces to half gallons. The debauchery to follow is limitless.

