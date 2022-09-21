Best Electronics Store

Since Fry's has gone the way of Stein Mart and Radio Shack, a better alternative electronics purveyor emerged. Micro Center is like a sensibly sized version of Fry's with a much better selection, fairer prices and a staff who actually know about the stuff on the shelves. The Dallas location has items from the big name brands like Apple and Sony to the lesser-known (and cheaper) brands. Even if the store can't control the markups that the big brands foist upon us with every new model, something is always available in a clearance bin or a competitive sale. It's hard to walk out of this place with nothing, even if it's one of those tiny flashlights stocked at the checkout line.