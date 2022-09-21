Best Cigar Shop

Imagine people who love and understand cigars so well that they travel to Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic and Connecticut to examine tobacco growing conditions, processing and cigar rolling. This is standard operating procedure for the ownership team at Cigar Art in the Bishop Arts District. The BYOB lounge that opened as a small kiosk in 2012 is now a sprawling standalone haven with accessories, pipes, coffee, events, its own line of premium stogies, a massive walk-in humidor, a booming online store and more. For the Winston Churchill-like pro smokers and beginners alike, Marcos, the shop's cigar sommelier, can lead you to the right cigar. Perhaps best of all, cigars are best when paired with a premium BYOB cognac, rum, bourbon or port, and Cigar Art is happy to accommodate guests with glassware and cozy confines. The Bishop Arts District is obviously one of the best neighborhoods to hang out in Dallas, and it's businesses like Cigar Art that are the reason.