Best Gift Shop

This cozy store's corner location, just a smidge north of Uptown, hides a deceptively large interior where you'll find multiple rooms brimming with gifts full of that "it" factor. On recent trips, we took home some Big Tex glassware, a dish-scrubber in the shape of a sloth, a divine candle and a cheerful Frida Kahlo puzzle. We kept most of those for ourselves, but this really is a go-to for presents: teacher appreciation week calls for the shop's cute initial pendants; friends getting promotions land gorgeous floral pens and quirky (but functional) planners; and we always stock up on hair clips for birthday party offerings. In short, there's something amazing for every occasion on Favor the Kind's shelves, and plenty of goodies that'll make their way home with you.