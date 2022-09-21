Best High School

The Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts celebrated its centennial year as a thriving institution in an area of study that other public school districts often overlook. The school started in 1922 as a segregated high school for African Americans and turned into a "technical" school in 1952 before reopening in 1976 as an arts magnet under the development and vision of renowned theater teacher and Dallas Theater Center founder Dr. Paul Baker. The school is DFW's own Hollywood High, producing famous and influential names such as Grammy-winning musicians Erykah Badu and Norah Jones, artist Chris Arnold and writers Noah Fleisher and Wendy Calhoun. The school has also led to the creation of local artistic institutions like the Soul Rep Theatre, founded by graduate Anyika McMillan-Herod, and trained future movers and shakers for a variety of national and global industries, proving that arts education isn't just about making the next generation of dancers, writers and painters. It's about creating a generation of creative, innovative and well-rounded contributors to our world.