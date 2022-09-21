Best High School

Some of us will never be asked to be onstage, and that's OK, though it might be the reason we pay for expensive weddings full of people we don't really know. We want attention and a spotlight, no matter how brief. Karaoke allows everyone to seize the spotlight, and there's no better place to do karaoke than at a gay bar. If drag queens aren't cheering us on, we're just not interested. Barb's, the Oak Cliff dive bar, is still the best spot for karaoke. Because that's what Saturdays are made for, to butcher Mariah Carey just for the joy of loosening our vocals. The neighborhood bar has a mod look and a Cheers-like ambiance, where you can show off your excellent or terrible singing among friends who won't judge too harshly.