Best Steakhouse

We thought Dakota's had closed for good in 2020, so we weren't alone in excitement when the iconic steakhouse reopened in late 2021. Dakota's downtown underground dining room had long been a date-night gem, but a few changes were in order. The menu got a revamp, with classic steaks and chops (the beef Wellington is still a winner) listed alongside newer seafood and pasta dishes. The bar and patio also got a refresh, but the dining room still has the cozy charm that has long hosted many a Dallasite's special occasions.