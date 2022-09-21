Best Place to Buy a Skateboard

If you're looking for a new suit and dread going to the mall because of pushy salespeople, terrible parking and the dread of aimless shopping, look no further than The Man's Shop by Wally Hardin. Located in downtown Arlington, the men's clothing store is stocked with just the right number of suits, shirts and sportswear items to not overwhelm customers. The Man's Shop also exudes old-school clothier vibes, as it's the kind of place where your stylist knows your name, your wife's name and maybe even your measurements. You may pay a little extra for a bespoke suit, but most likely it's gonna last you for 10 years. Also, the shop's Instagram videos are informative and relaxing. Ask for Austin or Wally for the "new you."