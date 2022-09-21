Best Place to Buy a Skateboard

Dallas isn't exactly the most skateboard-friendly city, as you can probably tell while walking downtown and spotting all the handrails with anti-grind guards on them. But it is still a city with plenty of skateboarders, and if you're one of them, The Point Skate Shop is your best bet for getting new gear. Situated in Deep Ellum, The Point has decks, trucks, wheels, bearings and every other skateboard component you could dream up. It also has skateboard brand clothing and shoes, and the folks there offer beginners lessons at a reasonable price.