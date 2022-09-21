Best Gallery For Museum-Worthy Work

If you want some context on what's going on in Dallas politics and local government, you'll want to tune in to Loserville, a podcast currently hosted by former City Council member Philip Kingston and former Greencastle, Indiana, City Council member (now Dallas resident) Tyler Wade. The podcast has had a few different names and gone through several iterations. Radio personality TC Fleming started it as a solo interview podcast called All Dallas Politics Is Local. This was a spinoff of another podcast called It's Just Banter. Fleming asked Kingston to temporarily take over All Dallas Politics. After the 2019 City Council election, Kingston and Fleming decided to work together on Loserville. It would usually include Kingston and Fleming discussing the Dallas news of the day and would occasionally include guests. Fleming took a step back from the podcast when other commitments came up, and Wade was his replacement. If the city manager seems like he's on the verge of losing his job, or there's some zoning case drumming up local controversy, you'll likely hear about it in detail on Loserville.