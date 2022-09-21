Best Gallery For Museum-Worthy Work

If you're looking at art as an investment, pop by to see what's on view at Talley Dunn. Located in a former antique car storage facility just off the Knox-Henderson area, the light-filled space is full of names that'll be hanging in a museum someday (if they aren't already). Dunn's stable includes such luminaries as Anila Quayyum Agha, Natasha Bowdoin, Gabriel Dawe, Joseph Havel, Robyn O'Neill and Sedrick and Letitia Huckaby, so you're almost guaranteed to find a piece that'll stand the test of time.