Dallas Madonna Concert: Parking at American Airlines Center

Madonna Concert: American Airlines Center Parking, Map and More
If you’re not keen on public transportation, there are four pickup/drop-off points for ride share transportation outside the arena: the corners of All Star Way at both Victory Avenue and North Houston Street, and the corners of Olive Street at Victory Avenue and Victory Park Lane. All points will provide a much shorter walk to the venue than any of the parking lots.
If you drive a Lexus, you are very much in luck. All parking spaces on Level 1 of the Lexus garage (located at the corner of Payne and North Houston streets) are available to you. So if you’re cruising to the concert in a vehicle made by the luxury brand, be sure to get there early enough to snag one of those primo spots.
If you’re pushing a more affordable make and model, like the rest of us poors, you’re better off utilizing one of the eight third-party cash parking lot options on the other side of Woodall Rodgers Freeway. Be sure to wear your comfortable heels.
Parking passes purchased from AAC ticketing will be treated to four different preferred lots off Victory Avenue and Interstate 35’s service road for quick entry and exit. And handicapped spots are located directly across All Star Way from the venue’s northeast entrance.
Drive safely and always err on the side of arriving early. Madge’s Dallas stop is going to be a holiday, so celebrate!