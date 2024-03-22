 Dallas Madonna Concert: Parking at American Airlines Center | Dallas Observer
Dallas Madonna Concert: Parking at American Airlines Center

Don't want to take DART rail? Here are some options for parking at this weekend's Madonna concert.
March 22, 2024
Madonna onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, February 2023.
Madonna onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, February 2023. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Dallas, are you ready for the Queen of Pop to rock your world? Maybe so, but you may not be prepared for the parking situation. Madonna is bringing The Celebration Tour to American Airlines Center on Sunday, March 24, and Monday, March 25, and traffic is going to be brutal. If you’re not lucky enough to be attending, you may want to avoid the area all together. But if you did snag a ticket for this year’s live-music event of the season, fret not. Here’s a guide to navigating the gridlock like a pro, so you make it to your seat on time. C’mon vogue, let your tires move toward the music!

Madonna Concert: American Airlines Center Parking, Map and More

click to enlarge Map of parking sites near AAC for the Madonna concert on Sunday.
Parking sites near AAC for the Madonna concert on Sunday.
Courtesy of AAC
If you plan to get your drink on, it’s important to note that AAC does not allow overnight parking should you decide you’re not good to drive when it’s time to leave. If you want to play it safe or simply avoid arena traffic all together, DART rail is your best option. Victory Station faces the west entrance of American Airlines Center, and the DART special-event routes (the red & blue lines) will be operating for the occasion.

If you’re not keen on public transportation, there are four pickup/drop-off points for ride share transportation outside the arena: the corners of All Star Way at both Victory Avenue and North Houston Street, and the corners of Olive Street at Victory Avenue and Victory Park Lane. All points will provide a much shorter walk to the venue than any of the parking lots.

If you drive a Lexus, you are very much in luck. All parking spaces on Level 1 of the Lexus garage (located at the corner of Payne and North Houston streets) are available to you. So if you’re cruising to the concert in a vehicle made by the luxury brand, be sure to get there early enough to snag one of those primo spots.

If you’re pushing a more affordable make and model, like the rest of us poors, you’re better off utilizing one of the eight third-party cash parking lot options on the other side of Woodall Rodgers Freeway. Be sure to wear your comfortable heels.

Parking passes purchased from AAC ticketing will be treated to four different preferred lots off Victory Avenue and Interstate 35’s service road for quick entry and exit. And handicapped spots are located directly across All Star Way from the venue’s northeast entrance.

Drive safely and always err on the side of arriving early. Madge’s Dallas stop is going to be a holiday, so celebrate!
