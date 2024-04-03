Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Is Bringing His Cover Band to Dallas

His name is Tom Sandoval, but if you’re a reality TV fan you know him better as “Scandoval”— the slick and conniving bad boy star of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules.
It’s been a while since Tom has poured his slightly manufactured personal drama onto the pages of gossip rags, so it makes sense that he’s expanding his persona into new endeavors. One of which is fronting a cover band called Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, which you can see for yourself next month when they stop through Dallas.
The press bio describes the band as “The ultimate party cover band fronted by actor, model, and restaurateur, Tom Sandoval. For 10 seasons, Tom has starred on the hit Bravo reality series, Vanderpump Rules. There is nothing Tom does on a small scale, and this band is no different. Since forming in 2021, TS&ME has toured all over the country bringing their eclectic group of fun, sing-a-long cover songs to excited fans.”
Fans have a much different picture to paint of Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras on the Vanderpump Rules subreddit, however.
“Tom Sandoval sounds like a dying animal while singing. You would be better off going to a local bar for karaoke night,” wrote one Bravo viewer.
“The fans were very forgiving of his talent is the best I can say. It’s actually SO embarrassing because he tried to do VOICES while playing. He legit tries to imitate the actual singers from the covers they’re doing,” wrote another. Sandoval’s band seems to be the cherry on top of an already very cringey reputation. The C-list TV personality is most famous for earning his “Scandoval” nickname last spring when he was caught having an affair behind the back of his longtime castmate and fiancée, Ariana Madix. The other woman happened to be another Vanderpump Rules star, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss — and the affair exploded one of fans’ favorite reality TV couples into flames.
All the juicy and unseemly details were headline tabloid news for months. Apparently, now that the dust has settled, Sandoval has focused on rebranding himself in the public eye as a good-clean-fun party band singer. Who doesn’t love a good sing-along?
See for yourself with the live clip above of the group performing a very apropos cover of Panic At The Disco’s “I Write Sins Not Tragedies”.
Dallas Bravo fans can catch Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras on May 12 at The Echo Lounge and Music Hall. Tickets start at $38.