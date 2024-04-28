Drew Holcomb Plays an Uplifting Set at the Longhorn Ballroom

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors returned to Dallas and the Longhorn Ballroom Saturday night midway through their "Find Your People" tour for an easygoing show that drew both adult fans and kids to hear his positive lyrics.
Holcomb has been touring for 20 years and paid his dues on his early Dallas trips, performing first at AllGood Cafe and then at Opening Bell Coffee, where Charley Crockett and Maren Morris also played early in their careers. Holcomb acknowledged his many trips to Dallas saying, "We didn't give up on Dallas and you didn't give up on us. If you keep coming back, we'll keep coming back."
Opening the show for The Neighbors was Canadian singer-songwriter Donovan Woods, who won the prestigious Juno Award in 2019 for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year for his album Both Ways. Woods came onstage with a dry sense of humor. "I'm the opener guy," he said. "Don't worry, it's gonna be good." He was as good as his word, and more than a few fans came out to hear Woods.
At one point in the show, a fan shouted out, "We love your wife!" They were referring to Ellie Holcomb, who started out as a member of The Neighbors but now has gone on to a successful solo career. Holcomb joked back, "We can't afford her anymore!" There was a casual back and forth with the audience all night that made the show feel special.