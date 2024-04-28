 Dallas Families Come Out to Hear Drew Holcomb's Positive Message | Dallas Observer
Drew Holcomb Plays an Uplifting Set at the Longhorn Ballroom

Family friendly, easygoing show charms fans.
April 28, 2024
Drew Holcumb perfmed a solid set at the Longhorn Ballroom.
Drew Holcumb perfmed a solid set at the Longhorn Ballroom. Andrew Sherman
Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors returned to Dallas and the Longhorn Ballroom Saturday night midway through their  "Find Your People" tour for an easygoing show that drew both adult fans and kids to hear his positive lyrics.

Holcomb has been touring for 20 years and paid his dues on his early Dallas trips, performing first at AllGood Cafe and then at Opening Bell Coffee, where Charley Crockett and Maren Morris also played early in their careers. Holcomb acknowledged his many trips to Dallas saying, "We didn't give up on Dallas and you didn't give up on us. If you keep coming back, we'll keep coming back." 
Holcomb's tour history includes opening for The Avett Brothers, Los Lobos and Robert Earl Keen. His dedication to touring combined with his mostly uplifting and positive lyrics has earned him a grassroots following. It also led to his songs being placed in television shows, including a pivotal song in the show Parenthood. This exposure brought more fans into the Holcomb camp.

Opening the show for The Neighbors was Canadian singer-songwriter Donovan Woods, who won the prestigious Juno Award in 2019 for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year for his album Both Ways. Woods came onstage with a dry sense of humor. "I'm the opener guy," he said. "Don't worry, it's gonna be good." He was as good as his word, and more than a few fans came out to hear Woods.
Holcomb and the Neighbors hit the stage with the tour's namesake, "Find Your People," a song about making genuine connections with others. From the downbeat, the crowd was invested. A large number of young people ages 10-15 thrilled to see one of their favorite singers up close. It's likely this was the first concert for more than a few of them, and the Longhorn was a welcoming environment for them, though the parents and adults were singing along to the songs as loud if not louder.
The Neighbors rolled through some fan favorites including "Dragons," "When We Were Young" and a heartfelt acoustic solo rendition of  "American Beauty." Holcomb and Woods paired up for the song "For Some Reason."

At one point in the show, a fan shouted out, "We love your wife!" They were referring to Ellie Holcomb, who started out as a member of The Neighbors but now has gone on to a successful solo career. Holcomb joked back, "We can't afford her anymore!" There was a casual back and forth with the audience all night that made the show feel special.
Drew Holcomb, through writing what he knows with a positive spin and consistently touring, has grown a loyal fanbase that appeals to all ages. It's fantastic for a family to be able to enjoy a performer together, and the Neighbors show is one to catch on the next trip through Dallas.
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Andrew Sherman, aka Drewlio Photo, is a concert photographer and videographer in Dallas. He also hosts the Dallas Famous podcast on Deep Ellum Radio and enjoys early set times and well-lit clubs.
