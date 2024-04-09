 Missy Elliot Set to Perform at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth this Summer | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Missy Elliott To Perform at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth This Summer, But Why?

This long-awaited tour is sure to be one of the hottest tickets of the year, which is why we wish it were going to be closer to Dallas and in a venue with more room.
April 9, 2024
The legendary rapper and producer is coming to North Texas this summer.
The legendary rapper and producer is coming to North Texas this summer. Derek Blanks
Share this:
Everyone loves Missy Elliott. Full stop. That’s why music fans across the internet rejoiced yesterday when she announced the first headlining tour of her iconic 33-year career as a master rapper, songwriter and record producer. The Virginia-born modern music legend, perhaps most famous for her 2002 smash hit “Work It”, will embark on a 24-city North American run this summer dubbed the Out Of This World Tour. And she’s bringing along frequent collaborators Busta Rhymes, Ciara and her longtime production partner, Timbaland, when the tour hits DFW on July 21.

The first wave of tickets are available starting today, with a Verizon-sponsored presale starting at 10 a.m., and purchases will be open to the general public at the same time on Friday, April 12. With a tour this unprecedented in nature, fans can expect packed houses and quick sellouts.

But this announcement poses a puzzling question for those in North Texas hoping to catch the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee when she passes through the area. And that question is why such a high-profile concert is booked to stop through Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena, of all places?

Dickies Arena, located near the Will Rogers Memorial Center, holds 14,000 attendees for center-stage concerts but it’s more often utilized for rodeo performance and sporting events. In comparison, American Airlines Center (home of the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars) can host up to 20,000 concert-goers. And for a truly major spectacle, the Dallas Cowboys’ massive AT&T Stadium boasts 80,000 seats, and the room for up to 105,000 comfortable patrons during concerts that allow for standing-room admission.


So where is the logic here? If Dallasites are going to be forced to drive to Tarrant County for the Out Of This World Tour, shouldn’t it be to a venue that can accommodate many more of us? Especially for a once-in-a-lifetime, widely anticipated live music event of this magnitude?

Since Mona Scott-Young (music industry maven and Elliott’s longtime manager) has partnered with Live Nation to bring this tour to life, it just doesn’t make sense that arguably the world’s biggest corporate concert promoter would undershoot ticket sale projections to this extent in a major market like Dallas-Fort Worth.

Who do they think we are? Why wouldn’t Live Nation assume that as many of us as possible would jump at the chance to put our thang down, flip it and reverse it for such a beloved and established artist? Why wouldn't we all want to get our freak on with an absolute national treasure? Does anyone involved in this production understand how much gas is per gallon here right now?

Obviously we’ll have to wait until summer approaches to see if any of these questions can be answered, but until then you can watch Missy Elliott’s spacey and futuristic trailer for the Out of This World Tour below.

KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Vanessa Quilantan is a music journalist. She started her career in 2013 at the Dallas Observer and posts original content and drawings on Instagram as @auntbananas420.
Bob Dylan Brings It All Back to Dallas With Hypnotic Fair Park Performance

Concert Reviews

Bob Dylan Brings It All Back to Dallas With Hypnotic Fair Park Performance

By Preston Jones
Texas Music Revolution To Have Texas Premiere at Dallas International Film Festival

Arts & Culture News

Texas Music Revolution To Have Texas Premiere at Dallas International Film Festival

By Carly May Gravley
The Secret Sisters' Sparkling Sibling Harmonies Made the Kessler Theater Glow

Concert Reviews

The Secret Sisters' Sparkling Sibling Harmonies Made the Kessler Theater Glow

By Preston Jones
The Best Free and Cheap Concerts in Dallas This Week: April 9–15

Concerts

The Best Free and Cheap Concerts in Dallas This Week: April 9–15

By David Fletcher
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation