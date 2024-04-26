 Crazy Plane Lady Tiffany Gomas Is Anti-Woke | Dallas Observer
Crazy Plane Lady Has Branded Herself 'Anti-Woke.' What a Shocker!

Relax, America. Tiffany is large and in charge now.
April 26, 2024
Crazy plane lady wants to make sure the internet knows she's "anti-woke" now.
You can take the crazy lady off the plane, but clearly you cannot make her go quietly. Known menace Tiffany Gomas is the Dallas woman who went viral last year after being caught on video in hysterics on a commercial plane, seemingly hallucinating and announcing to passengers that one of their fellow flyers onboard was “not real."

And she’s been putting in the work ever since to leverage that mass-media exposure into a personal brand as an online public figure.

Gomas started her little press tour going to TMZ with a public apology for lashing out, shortly after the video was released and her name was plastered all over the press. Then she hit the podcast circuit for interviews, which she's still doing. There, she milks details about the incident (like whether or not she was intoxicated or actually hallucinating on the plane). She hard-launched the next phase of her clearly desperate strategy to build a monetized audience this week, when she branded herself an “anti-woke” right-wing conservative.

On Wednesday, Gomas posted a selfie to her X account (where she is VERY active) in a red, white and blue bikini, clutching her gnarled fingers around a can of Ultra Right beer, a loud and proud "anti-woke" company. Clearly begging for backlash, she captioned the photo, "Wonder how many people I’m gonna piss off with this post".
Capturing the large and very online conservative audience has become a fairly common method for aspiring influencers to boost follower counts and engagement numbers. But this particular case does pose another question about her plane debacle: If Tiffany Gomas really thought that plane passenger was “not real” that day, is it because she’s invested in the conspiracy theory purported by alt-right group QAnon that there are actual non-humanoid lizard-people walking among us in skin-suits posing as liberals and prominent Democrats?

She's insisted many times that she was not intoxicated or experiencing psychosis during that infamous plane debacle. And if that's true, it's not too far-fetched to believe that a passionate and proselytizing alt-right extremist would feel entitled to subject a plane full of passengers to a confrontational scene and resulting hours-long flight delay. For now, all we can do is speculate just how extreme Gomas’ political views are.

But with the way she's been working the media, we can only assume she’s planning her next mini press tour to capitalize on answering that question for the public.
Vanessa Quilantan is a music journalist. She started her career in 2013 at the Dallas Observer and posts original content and drawings on Instagram as @auntbananas420.
