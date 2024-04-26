Crazy Plane Lady Has Branded Herself 'Anti-Woke.' What a Shocker!

Capturing the large and very online conservative audience has become a fairly common method for aspiring influencers to boost follower counts and engagement numbers. But this particular case does pose another question about her plane debacle: If Tiffany Gomas really thought that plane passenger was “not real” that day, is it because she’s invested in the conspiracy theory purported by alt-right group QAnon that there are actual non-humanoid lizard-people walking among us in skin-suits posing as liberals and prominent Democrats?



For now, all we can do is speculate just how extreme Gomas’ political views are.