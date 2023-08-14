The 'Crazy Plane Lady' from Dallas Who Claimed a Passenger Wasn't 'Real' Posts an Apology

"First and foremost, I want to take full accountability for my actions," Gomas said. "They were completely unacceptable. Distressed or not, I should've been in control of my emotions and that was not the case."
The trouble started when a family member allegedly took Gomas' AirPods, causing her to have an outburst that prevented the plane from taking off enroute to Orlando. A passenger recorded Gomas' meltdown on the plane at DFW Airport and posted it to TikTok. In it, Gomas storms down the aisle of the plane as a flight attendant tries to get her off the aircraft. Gomas is heard yelling, "I am telling you right now, that motherfucker, that motherfucker back there is not real" while pointing to the back of the fuselage before storming out of frame.
A separate video posted several weeks later shows more of the events that led to Gomas' outburst. Flight attendants approach her in her seat as she demands the crew "stop this plane" and "stop the fucking plane" several times before getting out of her seat and walking down the aisle. Crew members try to calm her down and get Gomas into her seat as she insists "see what happens after this."
American Airlines issued a statement confirming the incident on Flight 1009 at Terminal A and that the plane was taxiing to the runway and had to return to the gate after Gomas lost her cool onboard.
"The flight was met at the gate by local law enforcement and the customer was removed from the flight," the statement read.
The video made the viral rounds on the internet, where commenters dubbed her the "crazy plane lady." Gomas says in her apology that her moniker "is completely warranted."
"My use of profanity was completely unnecessary, and I want to apologize to everyone on that plane," Gomas said, "especially to those that had children on board."
Gomas choked up as she admitted she lost her cool and said she regretted that it happened in a place where it could be recorded "for the whole world to see multiple times."
"It has been really comical for everyone, and I have highly enjoyed so many of the memes," Gomas said. "On the flip side, it is very invasive and unkind and I don't know what I would do without the love and support of my friends and family."
She added that she hopes she can move past her mistakes and learn from them.
"I hope that I can use this experience and do a little bit of good in the world, and that is what I intend to do," Gomas said. "I hope you can accept my apology and I can move on with my life."