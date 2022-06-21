Support Us

The 25 Best Looks At This Year's Fan Expo

June 21, 2022 3:20PM

Fan Expo 2022, Dallas Texas
Fan Expo 2022, Dallas Texas Mike Brooks
Fan Expo Dallas took place over the weekend at Dallas' Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, and this year's guests included hobbits Sean Astin and Billy Boyd, internet-favorite figures such as Brendan Fraser and controversial ones such as Gina Carano. Sure, there were celebrities, artists and lots of swag, but for us, the best part of the weekend was seeing fans dressed as their favorite characters. Here's to you, fantasy fans. Here are photographer Mike Brooks' top 25 looks from Saturday, June 18.

Fan Expo had plenty of superheroes.
Costumes are a serious business at Fan Expo.
There's no COVID getting through those masks.
Beauty and the hot beast.
One of our favorite looks from Fan Expo 2022.
Fans went all out at Fan Expo Dallas.
Fan Expo brought out the best cosplayers in DFW.
Her ears perked up when she heard the lineup.
It takes dedication to wear a wig in the Texas heat.
We hope someone let a window down somewhere in this cosplayer's costume.
Rhapsody in blue.
Fan Expo used to be called Dallas Comic Con.
Red, white and blue.
Some times you just want to pretend you live in pre-Facebook times.
The women of Fan Expo crushed it.
One fan grabbing the event by the horns.
Now where were these two in early 2020?
The three-day event drew a massive crowd.
Fans at Expo or punk music fans in Deep Ellum, we don't know.
It was a celebration of anime, gaming and film at Dallas' Fan Expo.
A cosplayer at Fan Expo Dallas.
Fan Expo 2022 took place on Saturday.
Man on a ledge.
