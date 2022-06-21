The 25 Best Looks At This Year's Fan Expo

[
Fan Expo Dallas took place over the weekend at Dallas' Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, and this year's guests included hobbits Sean Astin and Billy Boyd, internet-favorite figures such as Brendan Fraser and controversial ones such as Gina Carano
. Sure, there were celebrities, artists and lots of swag, but for us, the best part of the weekend was seeing fans dressed as their favorite characters. Here's to you, fantasy fans. Here are photographer Mike Brooks' top 25 looks from Saturday, June 18.
Fan Expo had plenty of superheroes.
Mike Brooks
Costumes are a serious business at Fan Expo.
Mike Brooks
There's no COVID getting through those masks.
Mike Brooks
Beauty and the hot beast.
Mike Brooks
One of our favorite looks from Fan Expo 2022.
Mike Brooks
Fans went all out at Fan Expo Dallas.
Mike Brooks
Fan Expo brought out the best cosplayers in DFW.
Mike Brooks
Her ears perked up when she heard the lineup.
Mike Brooks
It takes dedication to wear a wig in the Texas heat.
Mike Brooks
We hope someone let a window down somewhere in this cosplayer's costume.
Mike Brooks
Rhapsody in blue.
Mike Brooks
Fan Expo used to be called Dallas Comic Con.
Mike Brooks
Red, white and blue.
Mike Brooks
Some times you just want to pretend you live in pre-Facebook times.
Mike Brooks
The women of Fan Expo crushed it.
Mike Brooks
One fan grabbing the event by the horns.
Mike Brooks
Now where were these two in early 2020?
Mike Brooks
The three-day event drew a massive crowd.
Mike Brooks
Fans at Expo or punk music fans in Deep Ellum, we don't know.
Mike Brooks
It was a celebration of anime, gaming and film at Dallas' Fan Expo.
Mike Brooks
A cosplayer at Fan Expo Dallas.
Mike Brooks
Fan Expo 2022 took place on Saturday.
Mike Brooks
Man on a ledge.
Mike Brooks