The Best Stranger Things-Inspired Things You Can Do in Dallas

At this point, we’ve all binged parts one and two of Season Four of Netflix’s number-one series, Stranger Things, and another listen of “Running Up That Hill” might make someone more nauseated than the Texan heat. But how to fill the summer void until that first school bell rings?
We’ve rounded up a list of retro-inspired activities that’ll make the teen in your life feel like they’ve time-traveled back to Hawkins, Indiana, circa 1986 — without a side visit to the Upside Down.
Common Ground Games
Located in an expansive new space a few doors down from their old home on Inwood Road, this wonderland of nerdom offers everything for gamers, especially Dungeons and Dragons fans. A plethora of gaming tables with private rooms allows for more intense role-playing sessions.
Entry is $8 or a $5 purchase plus a $3 fee per game. Bring a group or sign up for an upcoming event. Who knows? You might meet your own Eddie Munson along the way.
Dolly Python
Always the best place to dig for vintage threads, Dolly Python (1916 Haskell Ave.) has taken it a step further with curated outfits inspired by the Stranger Things characters.
Salesgirl Lucy Ragsdale came up with the concept when developing posts for the shop’s social media fields. She stans Robin the most, but you can choose aesthetics inspired by Eleven, Billy, Nancy, Max, Eddie or Dustin.
“I thought Stranger Things was an absolute perfect match for Dolly because of the iconic vintage they employed in their costume department,” Ragsdale says. “I remember watching and always thinking, ‘I know exactly which rack they’d run to.’ Luckily Dolly has a lot of clothes just like those on the show.”
Free Play
The first all-you-can-play retro arcade bar in the U.S., Free Play opened its doors in Richardson in 2015 and has since expanded with outposts in Arlington, Fort Worth, and Denton. Pay the $12 cover and you’ll have access to 100-plus video games of the retro variety. There’s even an official Stranger Things signature pinball table.
Family-owned since 1981, this Lewisville-based rink retains the same neon look as when it opened, right down to the disco balls and seizure-inducing carpet. The soundtrack mixes classic and modern songs, but you’re guaranteed to hear some bangers from our favorite era every night.
Interskate offers plenty of roller ops for the under-21 set — but Thursday and Sunday nights are for adults only. It’s nine bucks for entry with $5 skate rentals, and Tuesdays are half price. Just don’t slam your wheels into anybody’s nose if they bump into you.
Located in the Frisco Discovery Center, this temple to the history of the video game is chock-full of interactive exhibits and memorabilia. But the re-creations of a 1970s living room and 1980s bedroom are what make you feel like you’ve time-traveled into another dimension. Entry is $12 and includes four free tokens to play in the arcade on the way out.
Best of all? When you take your turn at Galaga, Centipede, Donkey Kong, Dragon’s Lair or Pac-Man, you’ll do it to a REAL '80s soundtrack. Van Halen and Styx are mixed alongside “cool bands” like The Psychedelic Furs, giving it that authentically nuts aural feel only that decade could produce.
Down the road from Common Ground, Zeus has everything to keep you going until the final season of the show premieres in 2024. Delve into the Stranger Things expanded universe with a comic book or pick up a Funko Pop! figure of your favorite character.
Stranger Things –The Official Store
OK, we lied — this pop-up might make you feel like you’re in an alternate dimension.
Touted as a “journey into the thrilling world of the Netflix series packed with exclusive merchandise and interactive photo moments,” the Grapevine Mills shop has attracted fans of all ages since opening in May. Shoppers will discover all things inspired by the show — from limited-edition cereal boxes to a maple syrup-flavored lip balm shaped like Eleven’s favorite snack.
The place is full of props perfect for the 'gram, and you can strike a pose on the couch in the Byers’ living room, perch on a pair of old-school bikes or get up close and personal with a Demogorgon. The concept is a bit of a cash grab, but that hasn’t stopped thousands from eagerly snapping up those Hellfire Club tees and hoodies.
Make your reservations to avoid the crowds. Originally scheduled until Aug. 14, the shop will run through the fall, though the closing date has yet to be announced.