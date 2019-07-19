10 Things to Do in Dallas This Weekend, July 19-21 (Some Free)

Friday, July 19

Ryan Berg Live at Mockingbird Station

4:30 p.m. Friday, July 19

Mockingbird Station

Free

At the penultimate show of the Mockingbird Station music festival series, visitors of the shopping center can enjoy musical performances by local singer-songwriter Ryan Berg on the second-floor terrace. The event is family friendly and children can enjoy free snow cones, popcorn and face painting.

Dallas Film Co-Presents The Sweet Requiem

5:30 p.m. Friday, July 19

Angelika Film Center & Café - Dallas

$12

Photographed by Dallas' own David McFarland, The Sweet Requiem tells the story of a girl, Dolkar, who flees her home at age 8 and makes the trek across the Himalayas to escape Chinese Armed forces. Eighteen years later, after an unexpected encounter with a man from her past, Dolkar embarks on a search to uncover the truth. The Sweet Requiem will screen as part of the Asian Film Festival of Dallas. Tickets for The Sweet Requiem are available for purchase here.

Until Sept. 1, the Dallas Museum of Art will be a cathedral to the fashion gods. DMA/ James Florio

Late Night: The House of Dior

6 p.m. Friday, July 19

Dallas Museum of Art

$10

Every third Friday of the month, the Dallas Museum of Art hosts a late-night series in which art beholders can feast their eyes upon exclusive collections. For this month’s series, the DMA will showcase the House of Dior, where attendees can learn about the impact Dior had on fashion and art. Guests will enjoy films, talks, a demo by Dallas Silk Art and a performance by Diana Dill Savage. Tickets for Late Night: The House of Dior can be purchased here.

Sundown on Seven

8 p.m. Friday, July 19

The Adolphus

Free

Escape the blistering heat and head up to the seventh floor at The Adolphus hotel in downtown Dallas. Enjoy tunes spun by DJ Souljah, as well as drink specials and night swimming on the pool deck.





Saturday, July 20

NamaStay Downtown Yoga

9 a.m. Saturday, July 20

Lubben Plaza, 308 S. Market St.

Free

Start Saturday off right with a free morning yoga class. Attendees will be able to align their chakras and receive spiritual guidance from therapist Denae Richards. Richards is a certified sound practitioner who focuses on sound healing therapy and vibracoustic therapy.

EXPAND Some skeptics still don't believe it but Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin did land on the moon 50 years ago. Watch the footage at a Texas Theatre screening Saturday. WikiCommons/NASA

Apollo 11 / Moon Landing Anniversary

3:40 p.m. Saturday, July 20

The Texas Theatre

$10.75

Commemorate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing at The Texas Theatre, which will be showing an exclusive screening of Apollo 11, a documentary featuring never-before-seen footage of the moon landing led by commander Neil Armstrong and pilots Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins. The footage is certainly worth viewing on the largest possible screen. Tickets can be purchased here.

Fair Park Fiesta

5 p.m. Saturday, July 20

Fair Park

Free

Fair Park will showcase Latin art made by local artists and vendors. Children and adults will be able to participate in games, activities and dancing. Local Latin businesses will also be selling food, drinks and various crafts. There will also be a pop-up roller rink on-site!

Sunday, July 21

Ladies First Vendor and Networking Event

3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21

Duncanville Recreation Center

Free

The Ladies First Vendor and Networking Event will showcase the work of DFW-based black female entrepreneurs, as well as businesses owned by black women. The event will allow opportunities for women to network with each other and support each other’s companies.

Asian Night Market

4 p.m. Sunday, July 21

The Bomb Factory

$12

Immerse yourself in Asian culture at Dallas’ annual Asian Night Market. Attendees will be able to witness spectacular performances, behold Asian art and taste samples of authentic Asian cuisine. Tickets are available for purchase here.

EXPAND Do you know what Chandler Bing does for a living? Sorry, we meant Ms. Chanandler Bong. Getty Images / Handout

Friends Trivia

7 p.m. Sunday, July 21

White Rock Ale House

$25 per ticket (and each ticket covers five people, so really, $5 per person)

It may not have been your day, your week, your month or even your year, but you and your friends still have a chance to win $100. Test your knowledge of the hit television series Friends as you bond with those who will always be there for you. Tickets are available here.