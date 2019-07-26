10 Things to Do in Dallas This Weekend, July 26-28 (Some Free!)

Cosmic night at Beauty Bar is a party that's out of this world.

Friday, July 26



Building The Future: Collin Creek Mall Redevelopment Kickoff

6 p.m. Friday, July 26

Collin Creek Mall

Free

Say goodbye to Plano’s longest-standing mall before it begins a $1 billion renovation project. Relive your awkward teenage years at an '80s-themed party, eat some nostalgic courtyard food and get a good glance at the future of Collin Creek.

Summer of Love Dating Game

9 p.m. Friday, July 26

Wheelhouse

Free

Sip some booze and brews and find yourself a boo at Dallas bar Wheelhouse. Friday marks the end of Wheelhouse’s Summer of Love Dating Game series, where bachelors, bachelorettes and potential suitors compete for a chance at love. New matches will receive a $75 gift card to Wheelhouse or Sasseta for their first dates.

EXPAND Some people are really excited about swimwear pop-ups, like the one happening this Friday in Dallas. Hope Alvarez

Leis Swim x Kathy Fielder Pop-up

11 a.m. Friday, July 26

KF Design Lifestyle

Free

Pop into KF Design Lifestyle and check out some stylish swimwear by Leis Swim, which was created by Heidi Leis. The line was designed to celebrate women of all shapes and sizes, and the newest Leis Swimwear has everything you need to keep your body rocking all summer long.

Saturday, July 27

Yoga for Families

9 a.m. Saturday, July 27

Lubben Plaza

Free

Get your chakras aligned bright and early at yoga class in Lubben Plaza. Bring out the entire family for fitness and spiritual transformation lessons taught by some of the best yoga instructors in the community.

Qalm by Queeret

7 p.m. Saturday, July 27

Mudsmith Coffee (Centrum Location)

Free

Founded by Josh Hersh, Queeret is an organization committed to coordinating events for the LGBTQ+ community's more introverted individuals. At Queeret’s first Qalm gathering in Dallas, attendees will be able to escape from the noise of the clubs and engage in intimate conversation. There will be a deck of cards with prompts, provoking thoughtful conversation in a laid-back and sober setting.

EXPAND Klyde Warren Park will be hosting a movie night this weekend. Andrew Sherman

The Incredibles 2 at Klyde Warren Park

8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27

Klyde Warren Park

Free

Grab a blanket and a cooler and bring the whole family out to see The Incredibles 2 at Klyde Warren Park. Gaze upon Dallas’ iconic skyline at night and try some delicious bites from the park’s rotating food trucks.

Cosmic Night

10 p.m. Saturday, July 27

Beauty Bar

Free

Get into the groove at Dallas’ best place to dance. DJ Blake Ward will be spinning funky party jams, disco and '80s synth beats in Beauty Bar’s all-inclusive environment. With Cosmic, an all new dance experience, Beauty Bar will be creating a vibe that's out of this world.

Sunday, July 28

Salsa Sunday

5 p.m. Sunday, July 28

SCOUT at The Statler

Free

¡Vamos a bailar! Every Sunday, Mahsh & DJ Wander teach free beginner salsa lessons at The Statler’s SCOUT ballroom. Plus, the hotel will be offering margarita and queso specials toda la noche.

'90s Block Party

5 p.m. Sunday, July 28

The Nines

$15

Come dressed to “The Nines” in supa dupa fly gear and jam out to a '90s hip-hop and R&B mix spun by DJ Rose Red. Among those who show up in costume, two winners will be selected. The winners will receive a cash prize, free food and drinks, and '90s swag.

Miss LifeWalk Pageant

6 p.m. Sunday, July 28

Rose Room at Station 4

Free

Witness killer drag performances at a spectacular show hosted by Miss Bea Dazzle. The winner of this year’s Miss LifeWalk Pageant will be chosen by the audience. Miss LifeWalk Pageant is free to attend, and donations to benefit Prism Health North Texas will be collected during the event and online prior to the event.