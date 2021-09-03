Get Back Into Reading With These Book-Centered Dallas Events

We know, commitment is hard, but taking some time each week to read will do wonders for your mental health. Setting a routine that fits your (presumably) busy schedule may be tough, but establishing the habit is the hardest part. You may be surprised by how quickly you get back into it, even if social media has depleted your attention span.
If you need the extra inspiration, Dallas is hosting a ton of exciting literary events this fall. Here are a few that you should make sure to check out.
Experience World Literature At The Hay Forums Discussion
12 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5
Hay Forum is reuniting this fall for an outdoor discussion of worldwide authors spotlighting the South American perspective. Among the highlights is the panel discussion “New Spanish Narratives in the U.S.” The daylong event will be held at The Wild Detectives, 314 W. Eighth St. in Dallas.
A Local Author Discusses a Dark Period in Dallas History
7.30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9
Author Rusty Williams’ latest work Deadly Dallas: A History of Unfortunate Incidents and Grisly Fatalities explores Dallas’ early development, when unstable technology and deadly diseases made the city a dangerous place. Williams will discuss his new book at an Allen library at 300 N. Allen Drive. If you can’t make it in person, The city of Allen’s website will also host a livestream.
Learn Important Facts About Dallas’ Ugly Racial History
6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14
Author Jim Schutze’s newly reissued nonfiction book The Accommodation explores the disturbing history of Dallas, and the acclaimed writer is using the opportunity to spark productive discussions. He’ll be joined by Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price in an event moderated by Communities Foundation of Texas’ Noelle LeVeaux to discuss how the past can inform us. The discussion will be held at the Kimpton Pittman Hotel, 2551 Elm St.
Show Your Pride With the Dallas Public Library’s LGBT Book Club
7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15
For nothing more than a library card, Dallas’ public libraries offer a multitude of book clubs focusing on specific topic areas where you can gather with like-minded individuals. The online club makes it easy to register, even if you’re not able to make it in person. September’s reading assignment is Fiebre Tropical by Juliana Delgado Lopera.
The Dallas-Fort Worth Writers Conference Gives a Shot to Aspiring Writers
8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23-24,
and 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24
For those who have their sights on becoming a part of the literary world, the DFW Writer’s Con provides networking opportunities and sessions from leaders within the publishing industry. The conference has a place on the national stage, and was recognized by readers of The Writer magazine as the best writing conference in Texas and one of the best in the country. The convention will be held at the Hurst Convention Center at 1601 Campus Drive. Tickets are $239-429.
Black Authors' Voices at Intimate Dallas Meet and Greet
1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18
Authors Shanice Farmer and Janae Cheyenne are lifelong best friends that have chronicled their relationship for over 11 years. Both are active bloggers and published authors, and they’ll be celebrating their upcoming novels Sincere Thoughts (by Farmer) and Cheyenne's She Shot At the Moon at a meetup at Soirée Coffee Bar at 320 Singleton Blvd. in Dallas.
Get Health and Wellness Tips Through Literature at This Dallas Book Club
9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 18
Remember what we said about reading improving your health? Here’s an event that should provide some first rate tips on how to do it. The Breathe Meditation & Wellness center in Dallas (4131 Lomo Alto Drive) brings back its “Breathe Book Club” this month, starting with a discussion over Kindness Now: A 28‑Day Guide to Living with Authenticity by Amanda Gilbert.
Celebrate Indie Artists With This Signing Event
Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2
Local signings allow avid readers to directly support emerging artists seeking a platform, and they tend to be more personal, too. Romance author Maida Malby will hold a signing and launch event for her latest work One Night Stand In Texas, and she’ll be joined by fellow local authors for a memorable discussion. The signings are held at Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Dallas at 8250 N. Central Expressway.