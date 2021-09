Get Back Into Reading With These Book-Centered Dallas Events

Remember books? Of course you do, hipster. Check out the coolest literary events coming up in Dallas. Shiromani Kant/Unsplash







Maybe you promised yourself during lockdown that you’d finally get back into reading. Maybe you have a stack of books gifted during the holiday season that you still haven’t touched. Maybe you made a New Year’s resolution to read more. You probably have a library card, or maybe a Kindle, so you’re not going to run out of things to read. Anyway, how’s that going?We know, commitment is hard, but taking some time each week to read will do wonders for your mental health. Setting a routine that fits your (presumably) busy schedule may be tough, but establishing the habit is the hardest part. You may be surprised by how quickly you get back into it, even if social media has depleted your attention span.If you need the extra inspiration, Dallas is hosting a ton of exciting literary events this fall. Here are a few that you should make sure to check out. Hay Forum is reuniting this fall for an outdoor discussion of worldwide authors spotlighting the South American perspective. Among the highlights is the panel discussion “New Spanish Narratives in the U.S.” The daylong event will be held at The Wild Detectives, 314 W. Eighth St. in Dallas.Author Rusty Williams’ latest workexplores Dallas’ early development, when unstable technology and deadly diseases made the city a dangerous place. Williams will discuss his new book at an Allen library at 300 N. Allen Drive. If you can’t make it in person, The c ity of Allen’s website will also host a livestream. Author Jim Schutze ’s newly reissued nonfiction bookexplores the disturbing history of Dallas, and the acclaimed writer is using the opportunity to spark productive discussions. He’ll be joined by Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price in an event moderated by Communities Foundation of Texas’ Noelle LeVeaux to discuss how the past can inform us. The discussion will be held at the Kimpton Pittman Hotel , 2551 Elm St.For nothing more than a library card, Dallas’ public libraries offer a multitude of book clubs focusing on specific topic areas where you can gather with like-minded individuals. The online club makes it easy to register, even if you’re not able to make it in person. September’s reading assignment isby Juliana Delgado Lopera.For those who have their sights on becoming a part of the literary world, the DFW Writer’s Con provides networking opportunities and sessions from leaders within the publishing industry. The conference has a place on the national stage, and was recognized by readers ofmagazine as the best writing conference in Texas and one of the best in the country. The convention will be held at the Hurst Convention Center at 1601 Campus Drive. Tickets are $239-429.1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18Authors Shanice Farmer and Janae Cheyenne are lifelong best friends that have chronicled their relationship for over 11 years. Both are active bloggers and published authors, and they’ll be celebrating their upcoming novels(by Farmer) and Cheyenne'sat a meetup at Soirée Coffee Bar at 320 Singleton Blvd. in Dallas.Remember what we said about reading improving your health? Here’s an event that should provide some first rate tips on how to do it. The Breathe Meditation & Wellness center in Dallas (4131 Lomo Alto Drive) brings back its “ Breathe Book Club ” this month, starting with a discussion overby Amanda Gilbert.Local signings allow avid readers to directly support emerging artists seeking a platform, and they tend to be more personal, too. Romance author Maida Malby will hold a signing and launch even t for her latest work, and she’ll be joined by fellow local authors for a memorable discussion. The signings are held at Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Dallas at 8250 N. Central Expressway.