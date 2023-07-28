 The Dallas Arboretum Says It Can Help With Dementia | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Arts & Culture News

Dallas' Senior Citizens Find Happiness and Fight Off Dementia at the Arboretum

The Texas heat may be blistering, but a community of senior residents is finding joy in the outdoors.
July 28, 2023
The Dallas Arboretum is the place to hang if you're a senior citizen.
The Dallas Arboretum is the place to hang if you're a senior citizen. Courtesy of Dallas Arboretum
Share this:
Even amidst the blazing Texas heat, a community of senior residents is finding joy in the outdoors. The Preston of the Park Cities has partnered with the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden to create a garden club and speaker series for senior citizens.

Residents meet once a month to plant flowers, herbs and other forms of vegetation with the guidance of the arboretum’s master gardener.

Over the course of the program, the residents learn special gardening techniques along with ways to improve their skills and mental health.

The first meeting of the garden club took place in June 2022 and, according to Rick Williams, a member of the arboretum’s speaker’s bureau, it sparked a big turnout.

“I think when you're at a retirement home, like [The Preston], things like [the gardening club] are certainly a good thing,” says Williams, “because you want to have a variety of cultural experiences to stay in touch with the outside world.”

The garden has been a source of beauty and joy for residents of The Preston and also a source of nourishment. Oftentimes, the residents of The Preston make mocktails and small dishes using ingredients from the garden.

“We have some bell peppers, cucumbers, pickles, garlic, chives and tomatoes,” says Antoinette Chatham, a resident of The Preston and a garden club member. “And it's just fun to be able to see it grow and then eat it.”

“According to research, gardening actually helps increase your serotonin [levels]. But what it also does for us is, it actually helps socialization, which is very important." – Debbie Dickerson, director of community life at The Preston

tweet this

Debbie Dickerson, director of community life at The Preston, recalls a time in May when she and The Preston’s crew wanted to make zero-proof mint juleps for Derby Day.

“I went to all the stores in this area and couldn't find any mint,” says Dickerson. “So I went to my dining room, I asked my chef and he said, ‘There's plenty in the garden.’”

The speaker component of the garden club comes as part of a supplemental quarterly series through a partnership with Watermark University. The Arboretum’s Memory Garden series, made up of four onsite classes for those in the early to middle stages of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, also comes from Watermark.

All the programs aim to improve overall happiness among The Preston residents.

“According to research, gardening actually helps increase your serotonin [levels],” says Dickerson. “But what it also does for us is, it actually helps socialization, which is very important. One of the hardest things, when you're diagnosed with dementia, your apathy usually sets in, so we just want to make sure that we're keeping the residents busy all day long.”

The programs and speakers sessions take place at the Arboretum, but for those unable to attend in person, sessions will be available to book at The Preston as part of the Arboretum’s commitment to keeping its facilities accessible.

“If you can't come to the garden, there are various ways that we can come to you,” says Terry Lendecker, the Arboretum’s VP of public relations. “It’s important that we have all of those elements.”
click to enlarge
The Arboretum is a lovely spot for all ages, but it has particular benefits to older citizens.
Courtesy of Dallas Arboretum
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Alex Gonzalez has been a contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2018. He is a Dallas native whose work has appeared in Local Profile, MTV News and the Austin American-Statesman. He has eclectic taste in music and enjoys writing about art, food and culture.
Contact: Alex Gonzalez

Trending

A New Horror Film Turned a Richardson Theater Into a Puzzling, Scary Story of Artistic Sacrifice

Theater

A New Horror Film Turned a Richardson Theater Into a Puzzling, Scary Story of Artistic Sacrifice

By Danny Gallagher
10 Weirdest Places To Get Married in North Texas

Lists

10 Weirdest Places To Get Married in North Texas

By Carly May Gravley
More of Steven Crowder's Staff Say He Exposed Himself and Swapped Drugs With Them

Arts & Culture News

More of Steven Crowder's Staff Say He Exposed Himself and Swapped Drugs With Them

By Danny Gallagher
Ted Cruz Doesn't Like the Barbie Movie and You'll Never Guess Why

Arts & Culture News

Ted Cruz Doesn't Like the Barbie Movie and You'll Never Guess Why

By Danny Gallagher
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation